Shah Rukh Khan To Make Special Appearance On<i>Koffee With Karan 9</i> Finale With Karan Johar's Twins: Report

Shah Rukh Khan fans may soon get to see the superstar return to Koffee With Karan for one last appearance. According to a report by Variety India, the actor is expected to feature in the final episode of Season 9, which filmmaker and host Karan Johar has announced will be the last season of the popular celebrity chat show.

SRK will reportedly not be the only special guest on the episode. Karan's twins, Roohi and Yash, are also expected to make their television debuts. A source told the publication that Shah Rukh will be part of the episode but will not appear for its entire duration.

SRK's reported appearance will also bring things full circle for Koffee With Karan. The actor was the first guest on the show when it premiered in 2004. He appeared alongside Kajol. More than two decades later, his return for the final episode would make for a fitting moment as the talk show prepares to sign off.

Koffee With Karan Season 9: Guests And Upcoming Episodes

So far, six episodes of Season 9 have been released, featuring a mix of Bollywood stars and other well-known personalities. The guest list includes Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla.

Several more celebrity combinations are expected to feature in the upcoming episodes. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are reportedly set to appear together, while another episode is expected to bring siblings Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt to the couch. Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna will also reportedly share the screen. Singer Diljit Dosanjh and comedian Samay Raina are expected to make separate appearances.

Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Film King

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film King. The project is particularly special as it will mark the big-screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The action entertainer is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 24.

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