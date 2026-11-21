Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi recently opened up about his sleeper hit as he attended the opening ceremony of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 in Goa on Friday, November 20. The devotional biopic on Neem Karoli Baba was made on a budget of Rs 2 crore and has reportedly collected Rs 452.86 crore. The director spoke about the possibility of a sequel and being a part of IFFI.

He told ANI, "The film (Hanuman Ansh) has been running in theatres for about 105 to 110 days now. Participating in this 'grand festival of cinema', this 'mahakumbh' of films, here at IFFI in Goa, is a wonderful, joyful experience and a source of great pride for us. I believe that films should be crafted with great sensitivity; if you approach any subject with sensitivity and sensibility, people will want to watch it."

Speaking about whether he anticipated that Hanuman Ansh would become such a phenomenon, the director expressed how he had hoped that the film would reach everyone in the country.

He added, "My hope was always for the entire nation, everyone, to see it. I wanted people to gain a better understanding of our culture, our religion, and our saints, rather than viewing them through a negative lens. For that to happen, it was essential that the film reached a wide audience. That is why I made every effort to ensure the film was accessible to everyone so that people could watch it and come to better understand and appreciate our saints."

"As for a sequel, we will make one when the time is right. Currently, I am working on a film about Tulsidas ji," concluded Vishal Chaturvedi.

On No Support From Big Studios Despite Film's Success

Director Vishal Chaturvedi recently opened up about the lack of support despite the film's success.

He told SCREEN, "I have seen so many official statements after a big film works at the box office, but because ours is a small film by a first-time director, I didn't see any statement from any big production house, not even one. That's very surprising."

He added, "But when people meet me, they speak volumes about the film. There are only a few people with big hearts who praised it out loud, including Varun Dhawan, Virender Sehwag, and many others. No big studio or established production house wrote a letter or statement about the success of the film."

Furthermore, the director spoke about how the success of Hanuman Ansh dismissed the theories that films only work when they are made on massive budgets and backed by bigger stars.

"That myth has been broken, that only a big star, a big budget, or a major studio can make a film successful. Cinema is a people's medium. The audience watches and decides if it's a good film, but earlier it was the critics and social media that used to give that conclusion to the people," added the director.

ALSO READ | Hanuman Ansh Director Says No 'Big Studio' Reacted Despite Film's Rs 452 Crore Success