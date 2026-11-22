Singer Diljit Dosanjh hit back at his critics during his concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday evening, addressing the controversy and restrictions surrounding his performances.

Comparing the criticism directed at him with the reception given to international artists, Dosanjh questioned what he called a double standard.

The singer began by expressing that performing at the Narendra Modi Stadium was a dream come true for him. He also urged the audience to feel proud of the stadium, calling it the biggest in the world.

Shifting focus to the criticism surrounding his song 'Drunk & High', Dosanjh brought up Coldplay and questioned why the same objections were not raised when international artists performed songs with similar lyrics.

"When the foreign band Coldplay comes from abroad and sings lyrics like 'I am feeling drunk and high,' nobody raises any issues. Pabandi mujh par he lagani hai," he said.

Dosanjh clarified that he personally likes the Coldplay song but questioned why his own music attracts objections. He asked why there appeared to be a difference in how Indian and international artists were treated.

The singer also addressed perceptions that he was an outsider, asserting that he was born and brought up in India.

"I am born and brought up in India not in some place like Honolulu," he said.

He further pointed out that all the musicians he works with and travels around the world with are Indians, questioning why restrictions were being directed at him alone.

Dosanjh maintained that he did not understand the alleged double standards and added that he was not bothered by his critics. He said he was enjoying the situation and taking it in a lighthearted manner, even sending an "I love you" to those criticising him.

However, he ended his remarks with a pointed response to his detractors, making it clear that he would not remain silent if provoked. "If someone will poke me, then I will give answer back," he said.