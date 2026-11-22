Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly planning to give audiences a taste of the music from Love & War before unveiling its trailer. The filmmaker, who is known for his music-heavy films, wants the first song from the Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer to arrive ahead of the film's trailer, according to a report by Variety India.

A source told the outlet, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali plans to release a song before the trailer, a strategy he previously used for Bajirao Mastani and Heeramandi."

The approach is not new for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The filmmaker has often made music an important part of his projects, and his previous releases have seen songs introduce audiences to the world of a film or series before its trailer arrived.

For Bajirao Mastani, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the first song, Gajanana, was launched at an event in Pune in September 2015. The film's trailer arrived later, on November 20.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali followed a similar promotional plan for his Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Its first song, Sakal Ban, based on a traditional composition attributed to Amir Khusro, was released on March 9, 2024. The trailer followed on April 8.

What We Know About Love & War

Written, directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on January 21, 2027. The film brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, with the story reportedly revolving around a love triangle set against the backdrop of war.

While the makers have not revealed much about the plot, reports suggest that Ranbir and Vicky will play Air Force pilots. The film also marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's reunion with Ranbir after Saawariya and with Alia after Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is his first project with Vicky Kaushal.

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