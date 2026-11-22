At MAMA Awards 2026, BTS won the Artist of the Year award. The septet first won the MAMA Award for Artist of the Year in 2016 and then bagged the honour for seven consecutive years until 2022.
The two-day gala was held at the Kyocera Dome Ōsaka in Japan. Actor Park Bo-gum was the host of the ceremony.
Take a look at the full list of winners:
Artist of the Year
BTS
Fans' Choice of the Year
Enhypen
Best Female Group
Ive
Best Female Artist
Soyeon
Best Male Group
BTS
Best Male Artist
Yeonjun
Best New Artist
Alpha Drive One
Tuide
Fans' Choice Female Top 10
Apink
Babymonster
Hearts2Hearts
I-dle
Illit
Le Sserafim
Nmixx
Tuide
Twice
Yoona
Fans' Choice Male Top 10
Big Bang
BTS
Cortis
Enhypen
Evan
Lngshot
Seventeen
Stray Kids
Treasure
Tomorrow X Together
Best of Next
Rescene
Best Breakthrough Artist
NCT Wish
Favorite Asian Group
INI
Favorite M-Countdown Stage
Enhypen
Qoo10 Favorite Mega Artist
NCT Wish
Visa Super Stage Artist
Treasure
Worldwide KCONer's Choice
Zerobaseone
Day 2 featured performances by BigBang, &Team, Cortis, Ive, Woodz, and Zerobaseone, among others.