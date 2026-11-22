At MAMA Awards 2026, BTS won the Artist of the Year award. The septet first won the MAMA Award for Artist of the Year in 2016 and then bagged the honour for seven consecutive years until 2022.

The two-day gala was held at the Kyocera Dome Ōsaka in Japan. Actor Park Bo-gum was the host of the ceremony.

Take a look at the full list of winners:

Artist of the Year

BTS

Fans' Choice of the Year

Enhypen

Best Female Group

Ive

Best Female Artist

Soyeon

Best Male Group

BTS

Best Male Artist

Yeonjun

Best New Artist

Alpha Drive One

Tuide

Fans' Choice Female Top 10

Apink

Babymonster

Hearts2Hearts

I-dle

Illit

Le Sserafim

Nmixx

Tuide

Twice

Yoona

Fans' Choice Male Top 10

Big Bang

BTS

Cortis

Enhypen

Evan

Lngshot

Seventeen

Stray Kids

Treasure

Tomorrow X Together

Best of Next

Rescene

Best Breakthrough Artist

NCT Wish

Favorite Asian Group

INI

Favorite M-Countdown Stage

Enhypen

Qoo10 Favorite Mega Artist

NCT Wish

Visa Super Stage Artist

Treasure

Worldwide KCONer's Choice

Zerobaseone

Day 2 featured performances by BigBang, &Team, Cortis, Ive, Woodz, and Zerobaseone, among others.

