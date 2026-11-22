A video of Marathi actor Anushka Pimputkar approaching an elderly man on a bus has been doing the rounds on social media. Several users accused Anushka of “forcing herself” on the man. The actor has now explained the context of the original clip and criticised those circulating edited versions of the video online.

In a video shared on Instagram, Anushka clarified that the footage was part of the promotional campaign for her recently released film, Janak. The actor alleged that references to the film's title and release date were removed from the original clip to "gain views". She said, "The original clip was taken from a film called Janak. We had created that video as part of the film's promotional campaign".

Anushka pointed out how the viral clip had been altered from its original version created as part of the film's promotional campaign. “When the page posted it, they had also mentioned at the end that our film Janak was releasing on a particular date. However, some very clever people removed that final part, took only the video clip and reposted it. That edited version has now gone viral," she added.

Anushka said that cutting out the ending had changed the context of the video and changed how viewers perceived the footage. She also called out journalists, news portals and PR pages for circulating the clip without verifying the details.

“I am experiencing this firsthand in real life that people on social media can go to any lengths just to gain views and followers. How can you do this? I'm really disappointed in all of you. It's a request from me to you all just delete the video," the actor concluded.

Janak is a courtroom drama directed by Abhishek Kanwar. The film released in theatres on November 13.

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