R Madhavan Opens Up About Hindi-Marathi Language Row: "I Speak Tamil And..."

R Madhavan is the latest celebrity who joined the bandwagon of Bollywood celebrities expressing their opinions on the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language row. During the promotions of his latest film Aap Jaisa Koi, Madhavan said he speaks many languages and he never encountered any situation driven by the language row.

What's Happening

When asked to weigh in on the language row, R Madhavan told news agency IANS, "No, I have never experienced it. I speak Tamil. I speak Hindi. And I have studied in Kolhapur also. I have learnt Marathi also. So, I have never had any problem because of language. Neither because of knowing it nor because of not knowing it."

Before Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn were also asked to share their thoughts on the language row. They refused to comment on it.

Shilpa Shetty simply said she's aware of the language row without further delving into the debate.

The Beginning Of The Language Row

The language row began when the Maharashtra government asked government primary schools to start teaching Hindi as a third language, along with Marathi and English. The situation became grim when viral videos on social media showed MNS party members allegedly targeting people who don't speak Marathi.

Madhavan's Recent Films

Madhavan was last seen in the Netflix original Aap Jaisa Koi. He was cast opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audience alike. Prior to the Netflix film, R Madhavan was seen in the supernatural thriller Shaitaan. He shared screen space with Ajay Devgn and Jyotika.

