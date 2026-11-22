Mahesh Babu shared a special message for SS Karthikeya as he celebrates his 35th birthday today, November 22. With their upcoming film Varanasi bringing them together professionally, the actor took to social media on Sunday to send his wishes to filmmaker SS Rajamouli's son.

Mahesh Babu also shared a picture with Karthikeya and wished him bigger dreams, more wins and a year filled with success. The actor wrote, "Happy Birthday Karth.... Here's to bigger dreams, bigger wins and a year that gives back everything you put in.... Always rooting for you!!!"

The Image featured the two sitting together indoors, seemingly catching up over a conversation. While Mahesh did not share any details about when the photograph was taken, it appears to be from the sets of Varanasi.

Karthikeya has been closely associated with the film, not just as a producer but also as one of the people actively involved in its promotions. He is the son of SS Rajamouli and previously worked as an assistant director on both films in the Baahubali franchise.

Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli, is headlined by Mahesh Babu as Rudhra. The adventure action film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha, the antagonist. KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya are producing the project.

The film is being planned on a large scale, with its story moving across different locations and time periods. Rajamouli has previously revealed that the narrative will take viewers from Varanasi to Antarctica, Africa and Ancient Rome before returning to where it began.

The makers have wrapped up the shoot, and the film has now entered post-production. Varanasi is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on April 7, 2027. The film is being planned in multiple languages and has also been shot for an IMAX release.

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