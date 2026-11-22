Kartik Aaryan is adding a new role to his film career, and this time, it is behind the camera. The actor is taking the role of producer in an upcoming monster thriller, Kaaliya, which brings him together with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film was announced on Kartik's 35th birthday on November 22 and is scheduled to release in theatres on May 5, 2028.

Directed by Sandeep Modi, Kaaliya will see Kartik explore a genre he has not ventured into before. The film is being developed around Indian folklore and mythology, with stories and beliefs from different parts of the country's heartland forming the base of its world. For Dharma Productions, too, the project marks a new step as the banner ventures into monster thrillers.

Sharing the announcement video on social media, Karan Johar wrote, “Shri Krishna sent it away. We humans brought it back.”

The film is presented by Dharma Productions and Dopamine Studios. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Marijke deSouza and Kartik Aaryan. While details about the film's storyline and the rest of its cast are yet to be revealed, the makers are looking to bring Indian mythology and the monster thriller genre together for a theatrical release.

For Sandeep Modi, Kaaliya will be his first Hindi feature film to arrive in cinemas. He has previously worked on popular web series such as The Night Manager and Aarya.

Meanwhile, Kartik has a busy release calendar ahead, with several films lined up across different genres. His fantasy comedy Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand is scheduled to release on February 12, 2027.

He will also star alongside Sreeleela in an untitled film, which is currently set for an April 30, 2027 release. Another major project is Ladaku, directed by Kabir Khan. Inspired by real-life events, the film will release on June 18, 2027, and will also mark Kartik's debut as a producer. It is backed by Birla Studios, Kabir Khan Entertainment and Dopamine Studios.

Kartik will next be seen in Captain India, an aviation drama directed by Shimit Amin. Inspired by a real-life rescue mission, the film will feature him as a pilot leading an evacuation operation. It is scheduled to be released on August 13, 2027.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss Wanted Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar As Participants For Its Debut Season, Reveals Show's Former Vice President