Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most important festivals in Sikhism. The day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. Also known as Gurpurab, the festival celebrates his life, which highlights honesty, equality, selfless service and devotion to one God.

This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24. The festival is observed every year on Kartik Purnima, the full moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik, which usually falls in October or November. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate the occasion with great devotion.

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Significance

Guru Nanak Jayanti is also known as Gurpurab. The festival is celebrated to remember Guru Nanak Dev's teachings and the values he shared throughout his life.

He taught people to live honestly, treat everyone equally, help others without expecting anything in return and follow their faith. His message of love, unity and devotion to one God continues to guide his followers.

On this occasion, gurdwaras organise several religious programmes. The Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism, is continuously recited for 48 hours.

History Of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Dev was born in Talwandi, Punjab, which is now known as Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. His parents were Mehta Kalu Chand and Mata Tripta Devi. From a young age, he showed a deep interest in spirituality.

Guru Nanak Dev is the founder of Sikhism. At the age of 30, Guru Nanak experienced a divine revelation. Following this, he began spreading messages of universal love, equality and devotion to one God.

He opposed caste distinctions and encouraged people to speak the truth, earn their living through honest work and serve others without expecting anything in return.

His teachings were recorded in the Guru Granth Sahib and became the foundation of Sikhism. His life and message of humility, equality and unity continue to inspire millions of people.