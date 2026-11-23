Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026: Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, Prakash Utsav, and Guru Nanak Prakash Parv, will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24, marking the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. Born in 1469 in Punjab, Guru Nanak Dev Ji spread the message of one God, equality, compassion, honesty, selfless service, and universal brotherhood. His teachings continue to inspire people across all religions and communities.

Celebrated every year on Kartik Purnima, the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik, the festival usually falls in October or November. On this day, devotees take part in Prabhat Pheris, early morning processions filled with devotional hymns, followed by Nagar Kirtans, where the Guru Granth Sahib is carried in a decorated palki with singing and Gatka martial art displays. Gurudwaras are decorated with flowers and lights, and Langar, the community kitchen, serves free meals all day, reflecting Guru Nanak's teachings of seva and equality.

Make this festival even more meaningful by sharing heartfelt wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, and Facebook statuses with your family, friends, and loved ones.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026! May the divine light of Guru Nanak Dev Ji guide you toward peace, purpose, and positivity. Wishing you and your family a blessed Gurpurab. May Waheguru's grace always stay with you and your home. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings of truth, humility, and selfless service inspire us every day. Sending warm wishes for good health, quiet joy, and lasting peace on this sacred Prakash Purab May Waheguru bless you with the wisdom to make the right choices and the courage to always stand by the truth. Happy Gurpurab! Let's celebrate Guru Nanak Dev ji's birth anniversary and remind ourselves to follow his teachings. Happy Gurpurab 2025. May your life be full of golden days, always with Guru's blessings and warm wishes on Guru Nanak Dev ji's birthday. Happy Gurpurab! Let us honour Gurpurab by helping others, sharing our blessings and spreading smiles wherever we go. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! May the light of truth and wisdom always shine upon you. Wishing you and your loved ones a peaceful and blessed Guru Nanak Jayanti! Nanak Naam Jahaaz Hai Jo Chadhe So Uttre Paar! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! Rab kehta hai, kisi ko takleef de kar mujhse apni khushi ki dua mat karna, lekin agar kisi ko ik pal ki khushi dete ho to apni takleef ki fiqr mat karna. Happy Prakash Prav! May the heavenly teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji motivate you to live a selfless and compassionate life and to become a better person. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals, bless you with peace and bestow you with eternal joy and happiness. Happy Gurpurab! Guru Nanak Dev ji said there is one God who dwells in all God created and that is the eternal truth. Have a blessed Gurpurab! May the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji bring people together and remind us that love and humanity know no boundaries. Happy Gurpurab!

Guru Nanak: Life and History

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469 CE in the village of Talwandi, now known as Nankana Sahib in present-day Pakistan. His parents were Mehta Kalu Chand and Mata Tripta Devi. From an early age, Guru Nanak displayed a deep spiritual inclination and rejected societal divisions based on caste or religious rituals. At 30, he experienced a divine revelation, leading him to preach a message of universal love, equality, and devotion to one God.

Through his teachings, Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught equality, love, selfless service, and worship of one God. His message wasn't religious, though, and is still deeply relevant even today. His teachings, recorded in the Guru Granth Sahib, laid the foundation for Sikhism. Guru Nanak's life and legacy continue to inspire millions with his principles of humility and unity.

One of his most well-known teachings: "Ek Onkar Satnam, Karta Purakh, Nirbhau, Nirvair" means:

"There is one God. His name is Truth. He is the Creator, Fearless and without hatred."

Happy Gurpurab 2026!