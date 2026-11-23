The Congress today gave a demand list of some 130 seats to the Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, making a claim to contest at least a seat in every district across the state, sources told NDTV.

As the alliance negotiations began, the Congress demanded all the assembly seats falling under its traditional strongholds of Amethi and Rae Bareli. The only area the Congress has left out from its district-wise demand is Etawah and Mainpuri, sources said.

The first formal round of the seat-sharing talks lasted just 15 minutes in the house of Congress leader Pramod Tiwari in Delhi today. Samajwadi Party leaders arrived at Tiwari's home at 11.50 am, where the Congress negotiators were already waiting for them.

According to sources, no sooner had the delegations settled in, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav spoke first and asked the Congress leaders, "What have you decided?"

In response, the Congress leaders placed their list of nearly 130 assembly seats on the table, sources said. Faced with the expansive wishlist, the Samajwadi Party leaders made no immediate counter-offer and told the Congress that they would first discuss the proposed list with Akhilesh Yadav and return for the next round of talks tomorrow.

Tea was served after the list changed hands.

Despite the short meeting and the magnitude of the Congress's demand, leaders of both parties came out of Tiwari's house to show a united front, saying a final deal would be made within the next two-three days.

"The discussion has not ended; the meeting has ended. The discussion is positive, can't you see it from the faces? When there is complexity, it takes time, and when there is no complexity, it doesn't," Ram Gopal Yadav said, adding the short meeting was a sign of smooth sailing rather than a hurdle and that both sides heard each other out.

"The meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere. We listened to each other's points of view, and we will soon finalise this alliance and inform you about it. We will complete the process within the next two to three days. The next meeting will take place tomorrow."

Sharing a similar reaction, Congress leader Aradhana Misra Mona said the preliminary groundwork for the partnership had been completed. "... I would not call it just an effort; I would say that both sides are fully successful in this regard. We will strengthen this alliance, not just contest the elections but win them, and form the government in 2027," Misra said.

Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam said the two Opposition INDIA bloc partners were fully aligned on managing the state campaign jointly.

The ruling BJP has dismissed the projection of unity, alleging the allies were locked in a tug-of-war over turf in the 403-member state assembly. UP minister Danish Azad Ansari said the INDIA bloc was a failed experiment driven by a hunger for power, adding the seat-sharing friction had exposed the internal discord between the two parties while public concerns were being ignored.

BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain mocked the Congress's bargaining posture by pointing to its dismal performance in the previous state elections.

"They have to decide who will contest how many seats and how many they are willing to lose. Last time, the Congress contested the highest number of seats but won only two," he said.

According to Hussain, the Congress is now putting pressure on the Samajwadi Party over seat-sharing as both parties want to expand their presence. "The BJP will win the elections and form the government."