Even as fatal crashes involving young drivers continue to spark outrage across the country, another family has been devastated by a road accident. A couple in Maharashtra's Beed district lost their lives after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car allegedly driven by a minor.

The victims, identified as Pralhad Gaikwad and Sunita Gaikwad, were travelling on a motorcycle when the accident took place on November 20 at around 3:30 pm. Pralhad died on the spot, while Sunita died because of her injuries while being taken to hospital.

A CCTV video of the incident has now surfaced. The footage shows a speeding car colliding head-on with the couple's motorcycle. The impact was so severe that both riders were flung high into the air before crashing onto the road.

According to the complaint, the car was being driven by Daksh Mendke, a minor and the son of BJP corporator Deepak Mendke.

Following a complaint filed by the victim couple's children, the police have registered a case against Daksh Mendke.

The latest accident comes after the 2024 Pune Porsche crash in the state, in which a 17-year-old allegedly driving a luxury car killed two IT professionals.

The case had sparked nationwide outrage and renewed concerns over underage driving, with many questioning whether enough was being done to prevent minors from getting behind the wheel.

(With inputs from Akash Sawant)