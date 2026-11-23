Amid growing internal differences, public criticism by a section of Congress MLAs and reported tensions among ministers and senior party leaders, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has sent a strong political message, expressing confidence that the Congress will secure a second consecutive term in the state in the 2028 Assembly elections.

Addressing the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) extended executive committee and party leadership meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, Revanth set an ambitious target of securing one crore votes and winning 90 of the state's 119 Assembly seats in the next elections.

Recalling the 2023 Assembly election performance, he said the Congress secured approximately 92 lakh votes and won 64 Assembly seats, while its ally Communist Party of India (CPI) won one seat, taking the alliance tally to 65.

"The Congress party will definitely come into power for a second time. You work hard at the grassroots level. Leave the strategy and tactics required to bring the party back to power to us. We will take care of it," Revanth told party leaders.

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Emphasising that the leadership was closely monitoring party functionaries, he said, "We are observing everyone's conduct, the way they speak and their hard work. Who is working at what level, who is speaking what in public and what they are saying behind closed doors the party has complete information. We may not give a report every day, but we are watching."

Revanth Reddy further said that the Congress government would continue in Telangana until 2034, projecting the 2028 election as the beginning of a second consecutive term. He also asserted that the BRS and BJP would be competing for second place in the state.

Referring to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he recalled predicting that the BJP would not cross 240 seats despite its '400 Paar' campaign. "My assessment has never gone wrong," he said, attributing political success to confidence and collective effort.

The meeting takes significance against the backdrop of recent public disagreements involving MLAs, ministers and other senior Congress leaders over development funds, governance and party functioning.

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The AICC has also sought reports on internal differences and public criticism.

The meeting, presided over by TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and attended by newly appointed Telangana AICC in-charge BM Sandeep, discussed organisational strengthening, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, election preparedness and coordination between the government and the party.