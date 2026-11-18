The ruling Congress in Telangana is witnessing growing internal dissent, with public criticism by legislators, allegations of corruption, disagreements over development funds and fresh power-sharing demands exposing widening differences within the party.

The latest flashpoint is Munugode MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, who has once again launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy over alleged discrimination in allocating development funds.

Speaking at a pension distribution programme in Munugode, Raj Gopal Reddy questioned the Chief Minister's response to legislators demanding funds for their constituencies.

"What kind of Chief Minister are you? What kind of language is this? You got lucky and became Chief Minister. At least be good for another two years and take care of the people of Telangana," he said.

Reacting to an alleged warning by CM Revanth that he would crush those opposing him, the MLA shot back: "When a senior Congress MLA is asking for development funds, you should respond positively. Is it appropriate to threaten to crush him?"

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He also challenged the government's apparent focus on Kodangal the constituency of the CM and Madhira, represented by Deputy CM Bhatti respectively.

"Telangana is not just Kodangal and Madhira. Take Rs 10,000 crore to Kodangal, or even Rs 20,000 crore. We have no objection. But backward constituencies such as Munugode must also receive their fair share," he said.

Warning of an escalation, he declared: "If funds are stopped for Munugode's development, it will become another Kurukshetra. Remember that."

Raj Gopal Reddy alleged that several development projects, including roads and irrigation works, were stalled because of a lack of funds. He also questioned delays in the proposed 100-bed hospital at Choutuppal and demanded attention to fluoride-affected areas.

In another pointed remark, he said, "After three years of governance, the people of Telangana are not happy."

Dismissing suggestions that he is critical of the CM as he has not been included in the cabinet, he said: "I am not running after posts. My family is well off by God's grace. I entered politics for the poor and will speak openly whenever injustice is done."

"I am someone who protects public money, not someone who eats into it. I neither give nor take commissions," he added suggesting a commission raj under Congress rule in Telangana.

The MLA also alleged corruption during the previous BRS regime, alleging that contractors involved in irregularities continued to operate under the present government.

The controversy comes amid allegations by Congress MLA J Anirudh Reddy that some officials were demanding 10-20% commissions from contractors, adding to questions over governance and corruption within the ruling establishment.

Meanwhile, a fresh power-sharing debate is brewing, with OBC leaders reportedly seeking an additional Deputy Chief Minister's post alongside Bhatti Vikramarka.

A delegation is expected to approach Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi seeking approval, while also pressing for a Cabinet expansion.