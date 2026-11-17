In a sharp criticism of the administration under his own party's Telangana government, Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy has alleged that corruption among government officials is damaging the reputation of the ruling Congress government, with contractors allegedly being forced to pay commissions of 10 to 20 % even to get bills cleared for small road projects.

The Jadcherla MLA made the sensational allegations while expressing concern over delays in public works and the alleged collection of bribes by officials at various levels.

"Political leaders are not as corrupt as government officials," Anirudh Reddy said, alleging that officials were taking bribes even for routine administrative work.

Citing a specific incident, he said he had personally requested an official to complete a task relating to an individual, but the officer refused. However, the same work was reportedly completed after the individual paid Rs 15,000.

"An official did not do the work when I requested it, but completed it immediately after receiving Rs 15,000. It is because of such officials taking bribes that our government is getting a bad name," he alleged.

In a particularly serious allegation concerning public infrastructure projects, the MLA claimed that contractors were being asked to pay commissions ranging from 10 to 20% even for recording measurements in Measurement Books (MBs), a crucial requirement for processing government works bills.

"Even for a single cement road bill worth Rs 5 lakh, they are demanding 10 to 20 per cent commission just to record the measurements in the MB. Tell me, what should be done?" he asked.

Urging the media to highlight the alleged corruption, he said: "Write about these truths. Write about why measurements are not being recorded, why contractors are running away and why development works are not progressing."

He further alleged that commission demands were discouraging contractors from participating in government projects, resulting in delays and disruption of road construction works.

Anirudh Reddy's criticism is particularly significant as it comes from a Congress legislator questioning the conduct of officials under his own party's government.

His allegations, however, require independent investigation and responses from the departments concerned. No specific officials or contractors were identified in the remarks.

Earlier, he had threatened an indefinite hunger strike against his own government, demanding clearance of Rs 40 crore dues for road work.