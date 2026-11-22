Nearly three years after coming to power, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is facing an increasingly uncomfortable challenge: criticism is no longer confined to the Opposition, but is coming from sitting Congress MLAs, MPs, ministers and sections of the party's original leadership.

Public confrontations, allegations of corruption, disputes over development funds, ministerial rivalries and complaints reaching the Congress high command have put the state in the spotlight, with a new party in-charge assigned to resolve the internal disagreements.

The latest confrontation was triggered by Munugode MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, who accused the Reddy-led government of discriminating against constituencies represented by legislators who are not part of the Chief Minister's immediate political circle.

He alleged that development funds were being released preferentially to Kodangal and constituencies represented by ministers, while other legislators were struggling to secure funds for basic development works and warned another political ''Kurukshetra.''

Reddy then hit back and, without naming the dissenting MLAs, described some of his own party leaders as having been "bitten by mad dogs".

READ | "Bitten By Mad Dogs": Revanth Reddy Jabs Dissenting Congress MLAs

Raj Gopal Reddy escalated the row, questioning the dignity with which senior constitutional and political office-holders should speak. He also questioned the government's claims of corruption-free administration.

Prior to Raj Gopal Reddy, Jadcherla MLA J Anirudh Reddy raised another politically damaging issue and alleged that government officials were demanding commissions of 10-20% from contractors even for small development works and that bills were being held up unless illegal payments were made. He also raised the issue of approximately Rs 40 crore in pending development-work bills and threatened an indefinite hunger strike.

The crisis extends well beyond the latest confrontation. Reports suggest that earlier this month, during the INDIA bloc rally in Delhi, senior Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha and Jukkal MLA T Laxmikantha Rao had a bitter public spat in Delhi, exposing tensions over organisational appointments and constituency-level influence.

READ | "Got Lucky, Became Chief Minister": MLA's Revolt Against Revanth Reddy

There were also differences between Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Peddapalli MP G Vamshi Krishna, who questioned the proposed disciplinary action against MLAs Vijaya Ramana Rao and Makkan Singh Raj Thakur, and raised questions about unequal application of party discipline.

Former minister Konda Surekha's removal from the cabinet following controversies involving allegations made by her daughter, Konda Sushmitha, concerning land dealings and alleged irregularities related to Revanth Reddy's close confidants added another layer to the party's internal tensions.

READ | "Officals Taking Bribes Getting Government Bad Name": Telangana Congress MLA

The controversy has raised questions about the handling of dissent and disciplinary action within the ruling party.

Amid the internal fight, the upcoming Greater Hyderabad civic elections could become one of the most important political tests for the Congress government before the 2028 Assembly elections.

The Congress had performed poorly in Hyderabad in the 2020 GHMC elections and failed to win a single Assembly seat in 24 constituencies within the earlier GHMC limits in the 2023 Assembly elections.

The new AICC in-charge, BM Sandeep Kumar, enters Telangana politics at a time when the party needs more than routine organisational meetings. His immediate tasks include hearing the grievances of legislators, resolving ministerial rivalries, examining corruption allegations, reviewing constituency development allocations and establishing a working relationship between the Chief Minister and the party organisation.