Congress MP Imran Masood, who on Friday alleged religious discrimination against pacer Mohammed Siraj over his exclusion from the playing XI in the first Test against New Zealand, has been reprimanded by a fellow party MP.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan criticised Masood's remarks and advised him against bringing religion into sports.

"I would simply urge Masoodji to keep politics and sports separate. Please, let us not interfere in sports. Sports has its own domain, its own criteria for merit, and every player has their own unique struggle. I strongly believe that while we may engage in political manoeuvring, we should not drag sports or athletes into our political discourse. I find that completely unacceptable," Ranjan said, reacting to Masood's comments.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Masood had claimed that the fast bowler was not picked in the playing XI despite his impressive performances because of his name.

"It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear," the Congress leader alleged.

Read | 'Because Of His Name': Congress vs BJP Over Siraj's Exclusion From NZ Test

Hitting back at Masood, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the Congress of indulging in "vote-bank politics" even over the selection of the cricket team.

"Shame on Congress! Congress now does vote-bank politics even in cricket team selection! Congress says - 'Siraj was left out because he was a Muslim.' Even Jadeja was left out! Every cricketer wears the jersey representing India! Stop dividing Indian cricket team for vote-bank and communal politics!" Bhandari posted on social media.

Masood, however, remained defiant amid the backlash. On Saturday, he cited the names of other Muslim cricketers, including Mohammed Shami and Sarfaraz Khan, to reinforce his allegations of discrimination.

"There's Mohammed Shami, there's Sarfaraz, and many others. Selections should be based on performance. If someone is performing well, it shouldn't matter where they come from," Masood said on Saturday.

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan echoed Masood's views, questioning whether team selection was being determined by talent and performance or a player's name.

"The same happened with Sarfaraz. The same happened with Md Shami. Now, Siraj plays with a positive mindset, steps up whenever the team needs him, and performs exceptionally well. Everything is going in his favour, so why isn't he being selected? Why has he been benched? One has to ask: will selection now be based on talent and performance, or will it be based on someone's name?" Pathan said.

Meanwhile, cricketing greats Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri had also questioned Siraj's exclusion from the playing XI for the ongoing first Test against New Zealand, arguing that the team management should have taken the pacer's experience into account.

India went into the match with four pacers, led by Jasprit Bumrah. Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj were the other three fast bowlers picked in the playing XI.

While Gavaskar described Siraj's exclusion as baffling, Shastri said on social media that the pacer should have been included, given his experience and work ethic.

However, captain Shubman Gill and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak defended the team management's decision, maintaining that the best possible playing XI had been selected for the Test.

Speaking about the players left out, Gill said: "Quite tough, you know. We were contemplating for the past one week which combination to go with because all of our fast bowlers have been doing really well. Very difficult for Siraj and Gurnoor, both of them, to miss out."

Kotak also defended the decision to leave Siraj out of the playing XI.

"There is nothing wrong with Siraj. We thought this was the best XI when we picked the side. I don't think dropping Siraj was a wrong decision," Kotak told reporters on Thursday.