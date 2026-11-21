Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked a special occasion with an emotional Instagram post dedicated to her late father, Krishnaraj Rai, and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

What's Happening

The actor shared a throwback photograph from Aaradhya's childhood and accompanied it with a loving birthday message for her daughter. She affectionately addressed her late father as 'Daddy-Ajjaaa' and her daughter as 'Angel'.

Expressing her love for them, Aishwarya described her affection as eternal and unconditional.

She wrote, "Birthday Love, my dearest darlings Daddy-Ajjaaa and my Angel Aaradhya. Love You eternally, infinitely, unconditionally forever and beyond."

The photograph, featuring a young Aaradhya, offered a glimpse into a cherished family memory.

Through her message, Aishwarya celebrated both her father's memory and her daughter's special place in her life.

Background

Aishwarya and Abhishek reportedly fell in love while working together on the 2006 film Dhoom 2. The couple announced their engagement in January 2007 and married in April of the same year in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

Since then, the two have occasionally shared glimpses of their family life, including moments with their daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first came into the spotlight after winning the Miss World title in 1994. She subsequently established herself as one of India's most recognised actors and public figures. In 2004, Time magazine included her in its list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

She made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Iruvar, in which she played a dual role. The same year, she made her Bollywood debut opposite Bobby Deol in the romantic comedy Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya.

Her last theatrical appearance was in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II, the second instalment of the historical film series based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1954 novel of the same name.

The film featured an ensemble cast comprising Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj and R Parthiban, among others.

The story follows Prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later becomes Emperor Rajaraja I, and the challenges faced by the Chola dynasty. Aishwarya portrayed two characters in the film, which continued the story established in Ponniyin Selvan: I.