'<i>Poti Bhagyashali Rahe</i>': Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Wish For Granddaughter Aaradhya

Amitabh Bachchan has penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who turned 15 on November 16.

The veteran actor took to his personal blog to share a special message for her, while also thanking fans for their love and wishes.

Sharing his birthday wish, Amitabh wrote, "Ghar ki poti ka janm divas sunahara aur bhagyashali rahe, Ishwar se yahi prarthana...Aur jo sneh Ravivar se mila woh ati smaraniya raha, aap sabki prarthanaon ka abhinandan."

Aaradhya was born on November 16, 2011, to Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who got married in 2007.

She is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and the cousin of Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

Despite growing up in one of Bollywood's most prominent families, Aaradhya has largely stayed away from the public eye. She does not have any public social media accounts, and her parents have been mindful of keeping her personal life private.

The family has also approached the Delhi High Court to address fake and misleading content circulated online about her.

Aaradhya is often seen accompanying her mother, Aishwarya, on international trips and at public events. She has also made regular appearances at the Cannes Film Festival over the years, where Aishwarya has been a familiar face on the red carpet.

ALSO READ: An Unseen Pic Of Aaradhya Bachchan With Agastya Nanda From Diwali Celebrations. Courtesy, Navya Nanda