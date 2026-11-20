Telangana Youth Congress workers staged a protest outside Meta's office in Hyderabad earlier today over the restriction imposed on accounts belonging to the outfit's two office-bearers. The restrictions were reportedly imposed on the handles of the Youth Congress's national president, Uday Bhanu Chib, and national in-charge, Manish Sharma.

Led by state president Jakkidi Shivacharan Reddy, the IYC workers raised slogans against Meta and the BJP-led central government, alleging political interference on social media platforms and demanding the release of a few posts.

Videos showed some workers smashing flower pots outside Meta's office in Gachibowli.

The Youth Congress workers also demanded the immediate restoration of the accounts and warned of further protests if the restrictions continued.

The police subsequently detained Shivacharan Reddy and other Youth Congress leaders and workers and shifted them to a police station.

Later in the day, the outfit threatened to "shut down" all of Meta's offices in the country if the restrictions on its accounts were not lifted within seven days.