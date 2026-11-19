The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the central government and Meta Platforms over a constitutional challenge to Meta's automated content-filtering system and Rule 4(4) of the Information Technology Rules, 2021, according to the Internet Freedom Foundation, a digital rights policy advocacy group. The petition, filed by LiveLaw Media Private Limited and its director Sindhu TP, follows the restriction of three Instagram reels reporting on Supreme Court proceedings in October. The reels covered the Election Commission's affidavit on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, challenges to the SIR exercise, and a hearing on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026.

Two of the reels were blocked within 15 minutes of being uploaded, without any prior notice, blocking order, or reasons being communicated to LiveLaw. Two remain unavailable in India, according to the IFF's post on X. The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) is supporting LiveLaw in the constitutional challenge.

The case brings Meta's automated takedown practices and lack of algorithmic transparency into sharp focus, placing the social media giant under scrutiny over how government-mandated content restrictions are implemented.

"The Court has granted the respondents four weeks to file their counter-affidavits and has listed the matter on 18 January 2027. LiveLaw seeks the striking down of Rule 4(4) to this extent, the quashing of the advisories, production of the 'legal requests' and restoration of its reels," IFF said in its post on X on Thursday.

NDTV reached out to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Meta but did not receive a response immediately.

Rule 4(4), amended in February 2026, requires large social media platforms to deploy automated tools to identify and restrict content deemed identical to material previously taken down following government or court directions.

Meta's own transparency report recorded over 5.4 million content restrictions in India on grounds of local law during January-June 2026, compared with just over 41,000 in the preceding six months.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma issued notice to the Centre and Meta, granting them four weeks to respond. The matter will be heard next on January 18, 2027.