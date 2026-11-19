In December 2004, India found itself in the middle of a scandal that would become one of its earliest encounters with the darker side of mobile technology. A video involving two school students of Delhi Public School (DPS), RK Puram, had travelled from one mobile phone to another, eventually finding its way onto the internet. The episode became known as the DPS MMS scandal. Newspapers splashed it across their front pages, television channels debated it, and the country found itself discussing the private lives of two teenagers. The girl, who was only 16, became the subject of enormous public scrutiny. The fact that her privacy had been violated often took a back seat to the salacious details of the video.

It was an early lesson in how quickly private moments could become public entertainment, particularly when someone decided that another person's dignity was less important than their own amusement, gratification or financial gain.

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More than two decades later, the technology has changed beyond recognition. Camera phones have given way to smartphones, MMS has been replaced by instant messaging, and websites have evolved into sophisticated social media platforms. But the underlying problem hasn't disappeared.

In July 2026, a BBC investigation found that Instagram was running paid advertisements promoting child sexual abuse material. The advertisements used phrases such as "rape video" and "child video", directing users to Telegram channels where such material was reportedly being sold for as little as Rs 99.

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Think about that for a moment. In 2004, a video recorded by a schoolboy travelled through a network of mobile phones and eventually reached an online marketplace. In 2026, a social media platform with billions of users was found running advertisements that could lead people to material depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

The scale and sophistication of the internet have changed. The willingness of some people to exploit others, however, appears to have survived the transition.

The Burden Of Being A Man

There is a broader conversation here, particularly as we mark International Men's Day.

It is an uncomfortable conversation, but one worth having. Men often find themselves on the receiving end of generalisations about their behaviour. Women speak about feeling unsafe around men, about being stared at, followed, approached inappropriately or subjected to unsolicited sexual comments. Some men respond with the familiar argument: Not all men are like that.

And they are right. Not all men are like that.

But perhaps the more important question is why so many women have experiences that make them cautious in the first place.

A woman walking home at night may find herself checking whether someone is following her. A woman travelling in public transport may become conscious of where a man is standing. A casual conversation can sometimes be mistaken for an invitation. A friendly exchange on social media can turn into a barrage of unwanted messages.

These are not necessarily headline-making incidents. Often, they are small, everyday interactions that men may not even remember but women do.

There is a difference between making an advance and refusing to accept that it is unwanted, or noticing someone and making them uncomfortable through persistent staring, or a joke and a comment that reduces someone to their body.

Yet these distinctions are not always recognised.

And this is where the actions of some men end up affecting how men as a whole are perceived. A few irresponsible actions can create an atmosphere of suspicion that even those who would never behave that way have to navigate.

It isn't necessarily fair to judge an individual by the behaviour of someone else. But it is also difficult to expect women to switch off their instincts simply because a man insists that he is different.

The Internet Has Made The Problem Harder To Ignore

The DPS MMS episode was followed by several other incidents that showed how little the problem of digital voyeurism had changed.

In 2020, the Bois Locker Room controversy in Delhi brought attention to a private Instagram group where teenage boys shared photographs of girls without their consent, objectified them and discussed sexual violence. The incident prompted another round of questions about how young men view women, particularly when they are in the company of their peers.

The internet had changed, but the locker-room mentality had found a new home.

The BBC's latest investigation adds another dimension to this problem. It is no longer just about individuals forwarding material they shouldn't possess or sharing images without permission. There is an ecosystem of people creating, selling, purchasing and consuming exploitative material. There are platforms whose systems can potentially expose users to it, and messaging channels where it can be traded.

The demand for such material deserves actual scrutiny. Content does not become a business without an audience. Someone is creating it, someone is distributing it, someone is paying for it, and someone is making money from that demand.

The question is not just why such material exists online. It is also why there are people willing to seek it out.

And what does it say about a society when a platform can recommend a restaurant, predict what someone might want to buy, suggest people they may know and personalise an entire feed, but still struggle to prevent the promotion of material involving the sexual abuse of children?

Not All Men, But What Are Men Doing About It?

Perhaps this is where the International Men's Day conversation needs to move beyond the usual arguments. Men shouldn't have to apologise for being men. Nor should they be held collectively responsible for every act of harassment, voyeurism or sexual exploitation committed by another man.

But there is a difference between rejecting collective blame and refusing to acknowledge a collective responsibility.

When a friend shares an intimate photograph of a woman without her permission, does anyone question him? When a group conversation turns into an exercise in rating women's bodies, does someone object? When a man repeatedly approaches a woman who has made it clear that she isn't interested, does another man tell him to stop?

Or does everyone laugh, scroll past or pretend not to notice?

These moments matter. Not because every man has to become an activist, but because inappropriate behaviour often survives in environments where nobody is willing to challenge it.

It is also worth remembering that women are not asking men to stop being men. They are asking to be treated as people, rather than objects of curiosity, entertainment or gratification.

Twenty-Two Years Later, Question Remains

The DPS MMS scandal was a defining moment in India's early digital history. It exposed the dangers of technology arriving faster than our understanding of privacy, consent and responsibility.

Today, the internet is far more powerful. Its ability to connect people, distribute information and shape opinions is unprecedented. But it has also created new avenues for exploitation, often at a scale that would have been difficult to imagine in 2004.

Perhaps the most frustrating part is that the conversation has remained familiar. Women are still being told to be careful. Parents are still worried about what their children might encounter online. Platforms are still being questioned about their safeguards. And men who behave responsibly still find themselves having to establish that they are not like those who don't.

International Men's Day need not become another occasion for men to defend themselves against criticism. It can be an opportunity to ask a more meaningful question: What kind of environment are we creating for the women and children around us?

(Amit Chaturvedi is Senior Executive Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author