Guwahati Police have busted a racket involved in illegally modifying the speed limits of commercial vehicles and arrested a man identified as Utshab Roy along with his associates.

According to police, the accused operated from Garima Millennium, where they used specialised computer systems and software to alter the Engine Control Unit (ECU) software of commercial vehicles.

Under transport regulations, commercial vehicles are required to adhere to a maximum speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour. However, police said the racket illegally modified the ECU software, allowing vehicles to exceed the mandatory limit.

Investigators revealed that the accused used a calculated method to evade detection during inspections. Before a mandatory vehicle fitness test, they would reset the ECU software to restore the legal speed limit of 80 km/h. Once the vehicle passed the inspection and obtained its fitness certificate, they would again tamper with the system and raise the speed limit beyond the permitted level.

Police said the racket was run by Utshab Roy and his associates, who allegedly used specialised software to carry out the modifications on commercial vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mrinal Deka said the investigation is being expanded to identify and trace other individuals linked to the network.

Authorities are also probing the possible involvement of officials of the Transport Department in the racket. Police said further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.