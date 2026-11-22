One of the most prominent anti-dam protest civil society groups in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang Valley region has refused to hold talks with the government on the proposed 11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in the presence of security forces.

The Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum (SIFF) told reporters that the government must first withdraw Central Armed Police Forces, release the arrested protesters and withdraw all FIRs filed against anti-dam activists before any dialogue can take place.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had proposed for dialogues. SIFF spokesperson Tagori Mize said the government's approach was not good at all, and alleged that the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) process was being carried out without proper public consultation, transparency or consent of indigenous landowners.

He alleged protesters were facing intimidation, arrests and the use of strict laws for opposing the project.

Clarifying the forum's stand, Mize said SIFF was not against development or hydropower projects but opposed the proposed mega dam on the main Siang River. He added that smaller dams on tributaries could be considered.

The forum maintained that the views and decisions of local villagers must be respected and that development should not be imposed against the wishes of indigenous communities.

Shah on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting in Itanagar to discuss key issues concerning law and order, internal security, border management and development in the state.

The meeting was attended by the Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and others.

The meeting included a comprehensive review of issues related to the state's law and order, criminal justice system, drug trafficking, cybercrime, terrorism and insurgency, foreign nationals, police modernisation and disaster management.