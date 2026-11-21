Rockstar Games' latest blockbuster, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), generated an estimated $3.79 billion (around Rs 35,126 crore) in worldwide retail sales within its first 24 hours, according to figures released by parent company Take-Two Interactive. The company said the estimate was based on worldwide sales through the end of November 19, 2026, the day the game was released.

The company also said GTA 6 sold 32.5 million units before launch, setting a new record across platforms.

GTA 6's Launch Draws Comparisons With Hollywood's Biggest Hits

The game's launch has prompted comparisons with some of the highest-grossing films in history.

According to Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive, GTA 6's estimated first-day retail sales exceeded the worldwide box-office earnings of Avengers: Endgame, which grossed about $2.94 billion during its theatrical run. However, the figures represent different business models and are not directly comparable, as GTA 6's number reflects one day of retail sales while the film's total was accumulated over several months in cinemas.

The companies described GTA 6 as the biggest entertainment launch in history, although the claim is based on company-reported retail sales estimates.

Rockstar Thanks Players Worldwide

Sam Houser, founder and president of Rockstar Games, thanked players around the world for their response to the release.

"It is with immense gratitude that we enter a new chapter of Rockstar Games with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI," he said in a statement, adding that the company was humbled by the global response.

GTA 6 is the first new main instalment in the franchise in more than 13 years. Its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, launched in 2013 and generated more than $1 billion in retail sales during its first three days, according to Take-Two Interactive.

Where Is GTA 6 Set?

GTA 6 takes players to Leonida, a fictional US state inspired by Florida. The game returns to Vice City, the franchise's fictional version of Miami.

The story follows two protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, who become entangled in a sprawling criminal conspiracy.

The title is currently available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

What Does The Launch Mean For The Gaming Industry?

The record-breaking debut underscores the growing commercial power of the video game industry, where major releases can attract audiences and spending on a scale comparable to the world's biggest entertainment events.

With an estimated $3.79 billion in day-one retail sales, GTA 6 has set a new benchmark for the gaming sector, according to figures released by Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive. However, the number represents estimated retail sales and should not be confused with the companies' profit or recognised revenue.