An Instagram user has found a creative way to surprise her boyfriend with a gift basket inspired by the video game GTA 6. MariClare MacLamroc shared videos showing how she put together the basket, filling it with her boyfriend's favourite snacks, small toy cars and a framed picture of the couple. Her thoughtful surprise has caught the attention of social media users.

Sharing the video on Instagram, MariClare wrote, "This is your sign to make your man a GTA 6 basket!"

MariClare mentioned that she "had to spoil" her boyfriend a little because she already knew he had been waiting for the game for a long time.

In this video, she can be seen shopping for items to put in the basket she is planning to make.

In another video, she explained that she enjoyed putting the basket together and liked doing small things to make her boyfriend happy.

The video begins with MariClare saying that she is preparing a GTA-themed basket for her boyfriend and wants to keep it a surprise.

Watch Video Here:

While showing how she prepared the basket, MariClare revealed that she had bought several of her boyfriend's favourite snacks from Target. These included mustard pretzels, dark chocolate, blackberry ice and Swedish fish.

She also added two small Hot Wheels cars because she thought they would be a cute addition to the GTA-themed basket.

Apart from the snacks and toy cars, she also bought a printed photograph of herself and her boyfriend. To make the gift more special, she placed the picture inside a handmade crochet frame, giving it the appearance of an in-game photo frame.

As she arranged the items, MariClare showed the small stickers placed on the gifts and expressed how much she liked the final arrangement.

She also said that she loved the photograph in the frame and wanted it to be the centre of attention in the basket.

The video showed the effort she put into bringing together her boyfriend's favourite things to create a personalised GTA 6-themed surprise.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "You did so great."

Another user noted, "This is so cute."

"I made my own GTA 6 basket," added a third user.