Australian MP Jordan Lane surprised Parliament with a special marriage proposal to his partner, Natalie, while delivering what he described as his final speech as the Member for Ryde. Lane used his address to speak about love, the important people in his life and the big step he was about to take before asking Natalie to marry him.

He shared the proposal video on his Instagram handle. Lane wrote, "Today I said my final speech in Parliament. I love Ryde and always will. But I love Natalie more."

The moment came after the Speaker called on Lane, saying that he had approved the member to deliver his valedictory speech.

Beginning his address, Lane said that taking the step was not the hardest part, but explaining it was. He spoke about how love had been an important part of his life and described it as a feeling that burns passionately and does not always make sense. He added that love and politics had shaped much of who he was and given him some of the greatest experiences of his life.

Lane also reflected on his political journey, saying that his election had been against the odds.

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He said, "See, I don't come from a political family, and the people of Ryde hadn't elected a new MP to sit in opposition in three quarters of a century."

During his speech, he thanked his parents, Janelle and Richard, for teaching him values such as integrity, hard work and decency. He also spoke about his connection with Ryde, where he had lived his entire life, saying that the area would always be his home and its people his family.

The MP then acknowledged the support of his sisters, Kendall and Madison, his grandmother June, and Lily and Oscar. He also expressed his gratitude towards his partner Natalie, describing their relationship as a love that had endured despite the odds.

Speaking directly to Natalie, Lane said she was the source of everything good and true in his life.

Towards the end of his address, Lane said that actions sometimes spoke louder than words and that he wanted to demonstrate the big step he had been talking about throughout his speech.

He then turned his attention to Natalie and asked, "Speaker, my final question as the member for Ryde is to my great love, Natalie. Will you marry me?"

In response, Natalie nodded her head as Lane's parliamentary speech turned into a marriage proposal.

What began as a farewell speech about love, family and public service ended with a memorable personal milestone for Jordan Lane. As colleagues looked on, the Australian MP turned his final address in Parliament into a heartfelt marriage proposal, which Natalie happily accepted.