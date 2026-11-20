The sixth Anti-Terror Conference of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) concluded on Friday with a renewed commitment to strengthening India's collective counter-terrorism architecture through closer coordination between Central and state agencies and intelligence-led investigations, an official said.

The two-day conference, held at DRDO Bhawan, was organised around the theme of 'Cross-Border Terrorism' and brought together senior officers of State Police forces, Central agencies and other stakeholders.

The conference was attended by 40 Director Generals (DGs)/Heads of State Police and Central agencies and 230 participants from anti-terror investigation units of the states, an official statement said.

The conference was inaugurated on Thursday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reiterating the government's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He emphasised the need for a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to dismantle the entire terror ecosystem, including its cross-border handlers, financial networks, organised crime linkages and local facilitators.

The Home Minister released NIA's publication 'Fail-Safe Investigation', containing checklists covering 50 key investigative steps.

The publication is aimed at minimising procedural, technical and legal lapses and strengthening the quality of investigations and evidence for effective prosecution.

He laid the foundation stone for NIA office Complex at Chandigarh and inaugurated the residential complex of NIA in Delhi at Maidangarhi.

Congratulating the police forces and the armed forces for making the country safer, Home Minister Shah focused on the importance of preventive action by security forces to thwart terrorist incidents.

He lauded the efforts taken by Central and state agencies for bringing back 303 fugitives from 36 countries.

The Union Home Minister emphasised the need to eliminate the three major challenges of terrorism, organised crime and drug trafficking.

He underscored the importance of joint and coordinated action by Central and state agencies, backed by an integrated ecosystem of cooperation and information-sharing.

The Home Minister stressed on the need for seamless flow of information from and to the cutting edge level, where action is taken.

He insisted on shared and joint goals with clear directions on accountability and responsibility to achieve intended results.

Stressing on the need for striking the whole chain of terror money, Union Minister Shah brought out the importance of strengthening relationship with the agencies that conduct financial investigation.

The Home Minister emphasised that to ensure completeness of investigation, the ATS structure needs to be strengthened.

Considering the increasing use of technology by the terrorists, a strong Cyber Expert Unit should be an important feature of the ATS in the states, he said.

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