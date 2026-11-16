'Uddhav Thackeray Unreachable, Ajit Pawar Worked During Covid': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid an emotional tribute to NCP leader Ajit Pawar, describing his sudden death as an "irreparable loss" to Maharashtra. At an event in Pune, he said Ajit Pawar's work culture would serve as a "university" for future generations of political leaders.

Shah unveiled a bust of Ajit Pawar at the Pune zilla parishad's office, where the gate was also named after the late leader. He recalled the morning he learned of the tragedy, and also praised the NCP leader's administrative discipline over former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When I received a call from Devendra Fadnavis at 8.30 am, the news came as a profound shock. The void created by his departure is one that no one will be able to fill for the next three-four decades. This is a monumental loss for Maharashtra - a loss that can never be compensated," Shah said.

Remembering Ajit Pawar as "Dada", Shah grew emotional as he spoke of their personal equation and how in his life "Dada" was not merely just a minister but also a friend.

"We have lost a true leader of the people. Even today, it is hard to believe that Dada is no longer among us. When I close my eyes today, I can see Dada right before me. Every time we met, he always wore a cheerful expression," Shah said.

Shah said that while Thackeray was heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government during the pandemic, the former chief minister was unreachable while Ajit Pawar kept the state's emergency response running from the secretariat.

"During the second wave of COVID, when there was an oxygen crisis, I would try calling the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray but he wouldn't even pick up the phone," the home minister said. "But whenever I called Dada, he would be present at the ministry as early as 7 am. We would speak during those times," Shah added.

He highlighted how Ajit Pawar handled the pressure of severe shortage of oxygen cylinders and medicines during the pandemic, and recounted the backroom negotiations that led to Ajit Pawar and several NCP MLAs joining the BJP-led Mahayuti government in July 2023 - a move that caused a vertical split in the party founded by his uncle, Sharad Pawar, and stabilised the ruling coalition in the state.

"I found Ajit Pawar very clear and straightforward in all political negotiations," Shah said, adding Ajit Pawar's announcement still caught him off guard. "Dada said, 'I am joining the Mahayuti.' I was quite surprised when he said that."

When asked for the reason behind the decision, he said Ajit Pawar told him that "everything has its own time."

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash at Baramati on January 28 this year. Following his death, his wife Sunetra Pawar took over as the NCP chief and succeeded him as Deputy Chief Minister in the Mahayuti government.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged Shah to expedite the investigation into the crash and release the final inquiry report. The Maharashtra authorities and the Centre's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) are conducting separate probes into the crash.