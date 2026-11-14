Amit Shah Interacts With IPS Trainees, Interaction Focuses On National Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with Indian Police Service (IPS) officer trainees of the 78th Regular Recruitment Batch on Saturday. The interaction allowed the young officer trainees to hear from the Home Minister on the responsibilities and challenges that lie ahead as they prepare to take up assignments in different parts of the country, an official said.

The basic training of the batch began on December 8, 2025. The first phase of training concluded on October 17, 2026, with a passing-out parade.

The discussion with Shah centred on national security, maintenance of law and order, administration, and public service. The importance of discipline, leadership and sensitivity in policing was also discussed. "This moment flags off their careers as professionals who shield the constitutional rights of citizens and thwart the challenges to internal security while remaining ever-vigilant to threats like drug trafficking, cybercrime and foreign-sponsored terrorism," Shah wrote on X.

"This moment flags off their careers as professionals who shield the constitutional rights of citizens and thwart the challenges to internal security while remaining ever-vigilant to threats like drug trafficking, cybercrime and foreign-sponsored terrorism. Their professional expertise, dedication and commitment will further accelerate India's journey towards greatness," he added.