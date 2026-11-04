Bihar IPS Officer Bhanu Pratap Singh Removed From Post Amid Marital Dispute

The Bihar government on Wednesday ordered a reshuffle in the state police administration, transferring five IPS officers and assigning new responsibilities to another senior police officer.

Among the key changes, Khagaria Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhanu Pratap Singh has been removed from his post and directed to report to the Bihar Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Patna with immediate effect.

He had recently been in the news following a dispute with his wife.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department (Police Branch), Shailendra Singh, currently serving as SP of Sheohar, has been transferred and appointed as the new SP of Khagaria.

Mohibullah Ansari, who was serving as City SP of Muzaffarpur, has been appointed as the new SP of Sheohar.

In another change, Aprajit, a 2020-batch IPS officer, has been transferred from his position as Commandant of Bihar Special Armed Police-16, Patna, where he was also holding the additional charge of SP (Law and Order), Bihar.

He has been appointed as Aide-de-Camp (Police) to the Governor at the Governor's Secretariat in Patna.

Meanwhile, Kumari Mamta Kalyani, a recently promoted IPS officer serving as Commandant of Bihar Special Armed Police-10, Patna, has been given the additional charge of Commandant of Bihar Special Armed Police-16.

The reshuffle has resulted in changes in the police leadership of Khagaria and Sheohar districts, while Bhanu Pratap Singh has been placed at Police Headquarters pending a fresh posting.

Earlier, in August, the Bihar government had carried out a major police reshuffle involving 17 IPS officers, including the SPs of Bhojpur and Siwan, where police actions had triggered controversies.

According to the Home Department notification issued at the time, Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha was transferred and placed on the waiting list for a new posting.

His tenure had witnessed controversy over the alleged use of AK-47 rifles by police personnel during a student protest on July 25.

Similarly, Bhojpur SP Raj was transferred following public outrage over the death of local activist Bharat Tiwari in an alleged police encounter.

As part of that reshuffle, Hriday Kant was appointed SP of Nalanda, Bharat Soni was posted as the new SP of Siwan, and Awadhesh Dixit was appointed SP of Bhojpur.

The latest transfers are part of the Bihar government's continuing administrative changes in the state police establishment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)