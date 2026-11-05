'Come Debate In Parliament': Amit Shah's Challenge On Rahul Gandhi's Dare

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a debate, telling him to debate in the Parliament and not on the streets.

"I want to challenge Rahul Gandhi directly. You challenge PM Modi for a discussion? If you want a discussion, simply write a letter to PM Modi. We are ready to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the SIR exercise...Come and debate in Parliament," the minister said while addressing a rally in Haryana's Karnal.

Shah also attacked the Congress over its demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying the party "still lost" despite any Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

"Where was the SIR in 2014? You were completely wiped out even then. Where was SIR in 2019? You lost. There was no SIR in 2024 either, yet you lost again. There was no SIR in Haryana or Maharashtra...You lost everywhere. You do not allow Parliament to function, and instead gather crowds on the streets to spread chaos, much like anarchy. You're just creating a ruckus and staging boycotts in Parliament," he said.

According to Shah, the workers of the BJP will give a "fitting reply" to him if he insists on gathering crowds on streets.

"The people of the country have consistently defeated Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. The people of the country are not with you or the Opposition alliance. You called people from across the entire country to Delhi, appealed to 10 lakh people; the ground's capacity is only 70,000, and even that was half empty," he alleged.

The home minister sought details of Gandhi's foreign visits, saying, "You're Leader of Opposition...People have the right to know."