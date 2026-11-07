"Cropped, Out-Of-Context": Minister To Rahul Gandhi Over Amit Shah's SIR Clip

Rahul Gandhi, with his "debate with me" challenge post a day or every other day, continues to pose questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and by extension the BJP over the Special Intensive Revision, or SIR, of electoral rolls.

In his latest post, which is pinned on his X, Gandhi has shared two shorts clips, one from last year and one from Thursday, of Home Minister Amit Shah, appearing to suggest the confusion within the ruling party over the SIR debate.

In the clip from December 5 last year, Amit Shah appears to say:"It is my firm view that SIR cannot be discussed in this House; if a discussion were to take place and certain questions were raised, who would provide the answers?"

In the clip from Thursday, Amit Shah says:"You challenge Modi to a discussion - well, Rahul-ji, there is no need for Modi ji, we are prepared to call a special session of the House for a discussion on SIR."

"Confusion main aa gaye hain (They have become confused)," a smiling Gandhi quips.

Springing to his party's defence, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has accused Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, of circulating "cropped, out-of-context video of Amit Shah".

"Circulating cropped, out-of-context video of Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji shows only one thing- @RahulGandhi's absolute lack of homework on SIR," Joshi, who recently took over as Education Minister after Dharmendra Pradhan quit in late July over NEET paper leak amid large scale student protests in Delhi, said.

Here is what Amit Shah said in December last year about SIR which appears in line with what the Congress leader has posted.

"It is my firm view that SIR cannot be discussed in this House as SIR was being done by the Election Commission of India. The Election Commission of India and the Chief Election Commissioner do not work under the government. If a discussion were to take place and certain questions were raised, who would provide the answers? When they said they were ready to discuss electoral reforms, we immediately agreed, and today, the discussion is indeed focused on electoral reforms," the Home Minister said in parliament, appearing to make a distinction between discussion on electoral reforms and SIR.

Joshi though believes that the clip posted by Rahul Gandhi is doctored.

Though this November, the Home Minister appears to suggest that the government is ready to call a special session of parliament to discuss SIR.

READ | 'Come Debate In Parliament': Amit Shah's Challenge On Rahul Gandhi's Dare

Arguing his case, the Minister reminded the Congress leader that his party took a shellacking when there was no SIR and lost three straight Lok Sabha polls in 2014, 2019 and 2024.

"Rahul ji, the confusion is clearly yours, not ours! When you win elections, the electoral process is acceptable; when you lose, the same process suddenly becomes questionable. Is this your understanding of democracy? You lost the 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections even when no SIR was conducted. Will you take responsibility for those defeats or blame something else?" he said.

Joshi, who appeared to walk away from the Congress leader when he approached him during a press briefing outside parliament in February, accused Gandhi of "political theatrics" and urged him to come to parliament and "debate with facts".

READ | Rahul Gandhi Walks Up To Ministers Briefing Reporters, They Leave

"And now, when Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji has openly challenged you to discuss SIR in Parliament and even offered a special session, why the hesitation. Enough of political theatrics, Rahul ji. Bring your arguments to Parliament and debate with facts," he said.