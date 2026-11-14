NCP Merger Buzz: Sunetra Pawar's Firm 'No', Supriya Sule's 'Full Stop'

Amid speculation around the possible merger of two NCP factions, Sunetra Pawar, who heads the party now, has strongly opposed the coming together of the two groups.

Sources have told NDTV that Sunetra Pawar, who took over as party chief after Ajit Pawar's death, has conveyed her strong opposition to the idea of a merger to Mahayuti leaders.

According to sources, Sunetra Pawar has stated that the Sharad Pawar NCP faction is welcome in the NDA as an independent party, but is strongly opposed to a merger.

Party insiders believe that Sunetra Pawar fears that a merger with the Sharad Pawar faction will pose an existential threat to her faction, which is currently part of the ruling Maharashtra alliance with the BJP and Shiv Sena.

Read | Pawar Vs Pawar: Who Stands To Gain In Case Of NCP Merger

She has made it clear to the allies that she is okay with NCP (SP) joining the NDA as a separate entity.

Sunetra Pawar's tough stand against the merger comes days ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Pune on November 16 and 17. Shah is expected to meet Sunetra Pawar during the visit and merger talks are likely to be on the agenda.

The Centre appears keen on the merger of the two factions to shore up its numbers in Parliament amid its bid to see the delimitation and women reservation bills through.

A series of meetings between the leaders of the two factions have fuelled the merger buzz. NCP (SP) president Supriya Sule met NCP leader Praful Patel, a votary of the merger, in Delhi, giving momentum to the buzz.

Read | "No Question Of That": Supriya Sule's On NCP Merger Buzz

In an interview with NDTV earlier this week, however, Sule had denied any merger talks.

"There is no proposal for a merger and whatever talks were on, ended with the death of Ajit Pawar," Sule told NDTV. Asked what was the hurdle for a merger, Sule said, "There is no question. Discussions happened when my brother was alive. We also had that sentiment. After he passed away, the matter ended there."

On Saturday, Supriya Sule reiterated that there have been no talks of merger now. "After my brother (Ajit Pawar) passed away, we have put a full stop to this issue from our side," she told mediapersons.

NCP (SP) ally Sena UBT has, meanwhile, said that some leaders in Sharad Pawar's party are desperate for ministerships and are pushing for a merger. The party has also cautioned Pawar against the merger move.

"There may be a handful of people in Sharad Pawar's party desperate for ministerial posts. It is not right for Sharad Pawar to destroy the principles he has upheld throughout his life for their sake. The next question is who will merge with whom in this game. It does not befit the state's traditions for Sharad Pawar to keep discussing matters with a group that licks the BJP's boots and create an atmosphere of confusion and suspicion in Maharashtra," Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut posted on X.