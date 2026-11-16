'Army Mistook Them For Terrorists': J&K Congress Chief's Claim Draws BJP Ire

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra has stoked a major controversy by claiming that two special police officers (SPOs) were shot dead by the army in a case of mistaken identity while they were returning from hunting.

"Several questions are raised over this killing. I have spoken to the district president, Kishtwar. What I got to know is that these SPOs had gone hunting," Karra said. "While going, they had crossed both pickets comfortably. While returning, because of their civil dress, the army took them as terrorists and opened fire upon them. This is one story," he said.

Karra alleged the other version - that they were killed by terrorists - is the one being propagated by the BJP and demanded an investigation into it.

The BJP hit back sharply, slamming Karra's remarks as irresponsible and demanding an unconditional apology.

"The entire nation is mourning the tragic loss of two brave SPOs in Kishtwar. At this sensitive juncture, the state Congress president has chosen to float an unsubstantiated theory, create confusion and cast aspersions on our brave hearts without waiting for the investigation to establish the facts," BJP MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania said.

"Such irresponsible statements are not only unbecoming of a public representative but also an affront to the sacrifice of our brave personnel and the sentiments of their bereaved families. The sacrifice of our brave hearts is not a tool for political point-scoring," he added.

Pathania demanded the Congress withdraw its speculative remarks and give an unconditional apology to the bereaved families.

A family member of a terror victim slammed Karra over his comment. Vikas Raina, whose father was a school principal and was killed in 1997 by terrorists, said the Congress chief is trying to belittle the sacrifices made by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Similar angles were floated after terrorists killed my father back then. Karra should apologise," Vikas Raina said.

The bullet-riddled bodies of the two SPOs, identified as Babi Chand, 57, and Rashpal Kumar, 45, were recovered on Thursday morning, a day after they went missing in the remote Dachhan belt of Kishtwar district.

The two were posted with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police at Kiyar village in Dachhan. They went missing on Wednesday while travelling from their camp towards an army post at Dharna-Marwah.

Author Amit Raina, whose roots trace to Jammu and Kashmir, slammed the Congress leader over the comments. "Karra behaves more like an ISI spokesperson than a national political party's member. He has insulted the martyrdom of two SPOs at Kishtwar. He has attempted to defame the Indian Army. He should apologise to the families, army and the nation," Raina said.