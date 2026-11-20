The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah welcomed Pakistan's Minister for Climate Change, Musadik Malik's visit to India for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, expressing hope that it will mark a new beginning in improving relations between India and Pakistan.

"Mubarak ho. We should feel happy about this," Abdullah told NDTV over the telephone. "This is a good beginning, and I hope both countries will start talking to each other soon."

Malik is no stranger to controversy. In June this year, he had threatened to "cut off those hands" that tried to block the Indus waters to Pakistan. That is why his visit has triggered a political storm.

India had originally invited Pakistan's Culture and National Heritage Minister, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, for the forum as per protocol. Islamabad, however, chose to send Malik, who has been in the headlines over the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

When reminded of that hand-cutting threat, Abdullah brushed it aside.

"That is rhetoric. Why rake up old issues now?" he said. "We want peace. Recently we saw three leaders - Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping - sitting together at the talking table. Nothing can be better than dialogue. It is better they talk peace."

Meanwhile, another National Conference leader is turning the question back on the BJP.

Senior NC leader Bashir Ahmad said Malik is in India only because he was invited.

"He is the same minister who had warned of cutting the hands of those who will stop water to Pakistan. And today they have no problem," Ahmad said.

"When we advocate dialogue with Pakistan, the BJP calls us anti-national. And when they invite a Pakistani minister for SCO, they have no issue. This exposes the duplicity of the BJP," he added.