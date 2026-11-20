Russia is "comfortable" with NATO-like security guarantees for Ukraine to end the war as it nears the five-year mark, US envoy Jared Kushner said on Thursday, hours after US President Donald Trump wrapped rare three-way talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi.

According to fellow US envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump discussed a peaceful end to the Russia-Ukraine war during the trilateral meeting — which was billed as a historic but seemed to lack breakthroughs.

The trio, convening in China, was also meant to discuss the war with Iran and how to reduce the dangers posed by nuclear arsenals. But after roughly 70 minutes behind closed doors, they agreed to a far narrower agenda: To reform the United Nations, refine more fossil fuels and curb the reach of the International Criminal Court.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)