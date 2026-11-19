Britain's Prince Harry said he would "sign up again" to serve in the military and fight against Russia if needed, in an interview from Ukraine with The Telegraph aired Thursday.

"I think there's a lot that the whole world can learn from Ukraine," the prince said during an unannounced visit to the western city of Lviv over the weekend.

"If asked to sign up again, if the need is there, then I will 100% be there to serve my country alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel."

Harry, a former British army officer and the younger son of King Charles III, made his fourth visit to Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion to meet wounded veterans and medics.

The prince is also the founder of the Invictus Games for wounded veterans and met athletes hoping to represent Ukraine at next year's games in the British city of Birmingham.

"Just because there's not drones, bullets, and rockets flying at us, that doesn't mean that we're not at war," he told the British daily's "Ukraine: The Latest" podcast.

"I feel very confident that Europe has a united front, and it would be fantastic to have more American support for that as well," he added.

Earlier on his weekend visit to Lviv he told wounded veterans and medics specialising in war injuries: "You're going to win the war".

He repeated that sentiment on the podcast, insisting that "Ukraine are winning" and "there is no version where Russia is making any more advances".

The 42-year-old prince has previously spoken about being moved by witnessing death and life-changing injuries while on deployment in Afghanistan, and launched the Invictus Games in 2014 when he was still in the British army.

Harry, his wife Meghan and their two children moved back to the UK earlier this year from California amid an enduring rift with the royal family and his brother and heir-to-the-throne Prince William.

But the Sussex couple have launched themselves back into public life since their surprise return, carrying out engagements and visiting the EU parliament last week for an event about the dangers children face online.

Despite their busy schedule, Meghan has been keeping a relatively low profile since her estranged father was charged in the US for the alleged possession of child sexual abuse images.

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