A Russian missile came down in Poland on Friday in what Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said was likely a deliberate provocation coinciding with European military exercises in the country, part of preparations for a potential postwar mission in Ukraine.

The incident stoked tensions between Europe and Moscow just as the US is keen to add momentum to talks it is mediating on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine that began with Moscow's all-out invasion nearly five years ago.

Tusk said it appeared that “we are dealing with an intentional provocation” by Moscow.

The Kh-101 missile landed about 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the Ukrainian border, the Polish Defense Ministry said, while Russia carried out a major nighttime bombardment of neighboring Ukraine.

Images from closed-circuit cameras and a mobile phone in the region collected by Poland's PAP news agency showed a large, loud explosion and a bright flash that appeared to take place in a wooded area. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The crash site was about 75 kilometers (47 miles) from where thousands of European troops were taking part Friday in an unprecedented military exercise in southeastern Poland to prepare for a possible mission in Ukraine aimed at helping to stabilize the country and rebuild its military once the war ends.

European countries previously have expressed alarm at what they deem to be Russia's attempts to destabilize the continent.

US President Donald Trump discussed the war at a summit in China on Thursday with Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to his envoy Steve Witkoff. Another envoy, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, told European leaders that the United States believes Russia is “comfortable” with NATO-like security guarantees for postwar Ukraine, in what could be a step toward compromise.

Despite those discussions, Russian missiles and drones hammered targets across Ukraine in a prolonged nighttime attack, officials said Friday. The attack came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to retaliate against Kyiv for aerial strikes this week on a bridge linking occupied Crimea with the Russian mainland that is vital for Moscow's war effort.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte called the missile landing in Poland a “grave violation” of that country's airspace. “This incident is clearly dangerous - a consequence of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine,” Rutte wrote on X.

Rutte is expected to go to Poland this weekend in response.

Military helicopters and rescue vehicles were spotted in the vicinity, and police set up temporary roadblocks as an investigation was underway.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow on Friday's drills or the statements about the missile debris found.

Putin has said that Russia will not accept any European troops deployed to Ukraine after a prospective peace deal and will view them as legitimate targets.

Overnight strikes killed at least eight Ukrainian civilians and wounded more than two dozen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Russia fired more than 400 drones and over 110 missiles, 27 of them ballistic and some carrying cluster warheads that scatter dozens of smaller bomblets across a wide area, he said.

The attack fit the pattern of Moscow's heavy responses to eye-catching Ukrainian attacks, such as the ones this week on the Kerch Bridge, and added to uncertainty about the prospects for ongoing talks brokered by Washington.

Both sides have continued to bombard each other even as Trump and his envoys work to find a settlement.

Zelenskyy appeared unimpressed with Moscow's strategy of attempting to redefine international security arrangements. He said on Friday on X that Russia launched the overnight attack “following weak meetings in China and the actual failure of (Putin's) attempt to somehow 'redraw' the world.”

Moscow and Kyiv are still far apart on the possible terms for a peace deal. The U.S.-led talks are expected to continue but no date is set for a next meeting.

Russia's Defense Ministry said the sites it hit Friday were linked to the Ukrainian military.

Ukraine said the attacks killed at least eight civilians, including six in the capital, Kyiv. It said more than a dozen were wounded as apartment blocks, medical facilities, warehouses and three bridges took hits.

In Kyiv and the surrounding region, bridges used for transporting military cargo were also struck, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Russia also hit a facility where missiles are assembled, a plant making components for rocket fuel, and a facility where drones are assembled, it said.

Ukrainian officials said domestically produced drones and missiles were used in the attacks on the Kerch Bridge. For Ukrainians, the bridge is a powerful symbol of Moscow's attempt to capture their country; for Putin, it is an object of pride.

Russia's nighttime barrage also extended its campaign to knock out Ukraine's power grid ahead of winter. Strikes on power plants, substations and electricity transmission networks forced Ukraine's three operational nuclear power plants to reduce generation, bringing emergency outages in 11 regions, said Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the incident “demonstrates the threats posed by Russian aggression to the whole of Europe and the trans-Atlantic community.”

“While Moscow tries to initiate discussions about the ‘new security architecture of Europe,' Russian missiles and drones directly undermine the existing security order in Europe,” Sybiha said on X. “The first step toward strengthening it would probably be to cease such attacks.”

Europe's wariness is shared by Moscow.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that an invitation for representatives of France, Germany and the United Kingdom to visit Moscow doesn't mean that Russia has accepted their involvement in the U.S.-brokered Ukraine peace talks.

“This doesn't constitute the inclusion of this group in the so-called trilateral format,” Ryabkov said.

Putin said Thursday that Russia had invited European representatives to Moscow to hear their suggestions about their possible role.