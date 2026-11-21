Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to the protest groups of Siang Valley, who are opposing the proposed mega dam on the River Siang, assuring them dialogue and compensation on the first day of his two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh

"Through media and as briefed by the chief minister, I have understood the concerns on the Siang Mega Dam. This is a national project. It is a strategic project and important for the growth and development of Arunachal Pradesh. I want to assure the people of Siang Valley we will have dialogue in the most positive way; we will discuss every factor. I want to assure the people that the indigenous heritage, customs, and traditions of the people won't be compromised and we will come up with the best compensation package in the country," Shah said.

"Arunachal has the longest international border among northeast states with China, Bhutan and Myanmar; therefore, peace and security of Arunachal is extremely important for the country's internal security," Shah further added.

Shah arrived in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday for a two-day visit, with protests against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) continuing to draw attention across the state.

The visit comes weeks after demonstrations against the proposed 11,200-MW mega dam turned violent in parts of Arunachal Pradesh. Several local organisations have opposed the project, citing concerns over displacement, the impact on indigenous communities and the environment.

On Friday, Shah attended the President's Police Colour presentation ceremony for the Arunachal Pradesh Police at the Parade Ground of the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa.

He is scheduled to chair a high-level review meeting at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar on Saturday. Development projects, border security and other issues concerning the state are expected to figure in the meeting.

The Adi Baane Kebang United (ABKU), an organisation of the Adi community, submitted a memorandum to Shah, urging him to reconsider the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

The organisation said the project had been considered by successive state governments over the past four decades and rejected twice before being revived in 2024. It raised concerns over the scale of the project and its possible consequences for indigenous communities, particularly those who could face displacement from their ancestral lands.

The opposition to the project has remained a major concern among sections of the local population, with community organisations continuing to press for their concerns to be addressed.

On Saturday, Shah is scheduled to unveil the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperation Vision Document 2047 at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre. He will also distribute appointment letters to newly recruited government personnel, present Cooperation Awards and inaugurate the Saras Mela.

The Home Minister is scheduled to visit Hollongi near Itanagar to inaugurate the new campus of the 12th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) before leaving for New Delhi.