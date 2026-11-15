Guwahati Police Share Rock-Inspired Safety Checklist Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Concert: "Have A Little Patience"

As Guwahati gears up to host legendary American rock band Guns N' Roses for their first-ever concert in Northeast India, the city police have found a creative way to remind fans about road safety. The Guwahati City Police recently shared a playful Tuesday checklist on social media, drawing inspiration from the band's iconic 1980s rock aesthetic. The post combines references to the band's music and signature style with important road-safety instructions, turning a routine public-awareness message into a fun tribute for fans.

The checklist begins with items associated with the classic Guns N' Roses look, including aviator sunglasses, leather and denim outfits, folded head bandanas and band T-shirts. However, the remaining points carry a more serious message.

The police have urged concertgoers to wear helmets, use seatbelts, follow speed limits and avoid drunk driving. One of the checklist items, No Mr Brownstone Behind The Wheel, is a direct reference to the band's popular song Mr Brownstone, which deals with heroin addiction. The police used the song's title to drive home their message against driving under the influence of intoxicants.

The post also features a quote attributed to frontman Axl Rose, followed by the message, "It's so easy. Just ride safe." The official Guns N' Roses account was tagged in the post.

Check the post here:

Guns N' Roses To Make Northeast India Debut

The social media post comes as Guwahati prepares for a major musical event. Guns N' Roses are scheduled to perform at Khanapara Veterinary Ground on November 17. It will be the band's first-ever performance in Northeast India. The concert is expected to attract around 50,000 music lovers, with fans likely to travel to Guwahati from different parts of the country. Preparations are underway at the venue ahead of the much-anticipated show.

The band, known for hits such as 'Sweet Child O' Mine, November Rain, Paradise City and Welcome To The Jungle', features iconic frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan.

The group last performed in India in May 2025. Their upcoming Guwahati show is expected to be a major occasion for rock music fans, particularly those in the Northeast who will get an opportunity to watch the legendary band perform live for the first time.

Indian rock bands Girish and The Chronicles and Parikrama are scheduled to perform as opening acts.