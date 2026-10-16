Two Chain Snatchers Injured in police Firing in Guwahati

Two men accused of snatching gold chains from several women in Guwahati sustained bullet injuries during a police operation near Khanapara at around 2 am on Thursday, Guwahati DCP (East) TR Pegu told NDTV in an exclusive media byte.

The accused, identified as Prohanta Boro and Rahul Das alias, were in police custody in connection with Kaijipara Police Station Case No. 25/2026, registered under Sections 117(2) and 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to DCP Pegu, the two men were remanded in police custody for two days. During interrogation, they allegedly provided vital information about the gang's modus operandi and agreed to help investigators apprehend other members.

Police said the accused led the investigation team to a location in Khanapara early Thursday morning. On reaching the spot, they allegedly attacked the constables escorting them and attempted to flee.

The police team opened fire, targeting their legs, to prevent them from escaping, DCP Pegu said. Both men sustained gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

The two accused are reportedly stable and out of danger.

Police are investigating the alleged chain-snatching incidents and the possible involvement of other members of the gang.