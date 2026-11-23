BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana, announcing that its countdown had begun and claiming that BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) would return as Chief Minister in 2028.

Addressing a massive gathering at the Kakatiya Degree College (KDC) grounds in Warangal during the party's Jana Chaitanya Sabha, KTR accused the Revanth Reddy government of failing to fulfil its electoral promises, neglecting development and encouraging corruption.

"Only 500 days are left for the Congress government. In 2028, KCR will once again become the Chief Minister of Telangana," he declared, expressing confidence in the BRS's political comeback.

Alleging widespread corruption, KTR referred to recent statements by Congress MLAs who had raised concerns about collections and commissions within the government.

He alleged that industrialists were being pressured for money and accused those in power of prioritising commissions over public welfare.

Targeting the government's welfare record, KTR claimed, "Each woman is owed Rs. 85,500 in pending assistance. Including other unfulfilled promises, the government owes women Rs. 1.5 lakh each," he said, challenging Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to fulfil the commitments.

KTR further alleged that the proposed merger of Intermediate education with school education was intended to benefit private educational institutions linked to the families of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's family and Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. He demanded that the government withdraw the proposal.

Highlighting Warangal's development under the previous BRS regime, he said six government medical colleges, IT companies at Madikonda and industries at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park had strengthened the region's economic prospects and criticised the Congress government for failing to complete the 2,250-bed Warangal super-speciality hospital.

"Not Future City, but Warangal is a city with a future," KTR remarked, urging the government to focus on attracting industries, creating employment and completing pending infrastructure projects.

He also criticised the proposal to accommodate the KUDA office in Kaloji Kalakshetram and accused the government of neglecting irrigation and cultural development.

He urged voters to teach Congress and the BJP a lesson in the forthcoming Graduates' MLC and Warangal Municipal Corporation elections. KTR urged people to compare the ten-year BRS administration with the Congress government's performance.

The rally signals an intensified BRS campaign to regain political ground in Telangana ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.