Moving into a new apartment can involve several expenses, from paying a security deposit to arranging furniture and transportation. A content creator named Ana Mishra has shared how much she and her partner spent while shifting into a 3BHK apartment in South Bengaluru. According to her, the entire moving process cost them Rs 2,53,500.

In a video, Ana explained that her partner, Ishan, moved from Kolkata to Bengaluru, while she shifted from her previous apartment in the city. She also shared a detailed breakdown of their expenses.

The biggest expense was the security deposit of Rs 1.5 lakh for their new 3BHK apartment in South Bengaluru.

The couple also paid Rs 37,000 as brokerage, which was equal to one month's rent. Explaining their decision to hire a broker, Ana said that although finding a house without a broker was possible, they preferred professional help instead of managing the entire process themselves.

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Transporting furniture from Kolkata to Bengaluru was another major expense. The couple hired No Brokerage Packers and Movers to shift their bed, shoe rack, dining table and king-size sofa.

The service cost them Rs 60,000. Ana said all the furniture arrived safely without any breakage or scratches.

For shifting her personal belongings from her previous apartment in Bengaluru, she used Porter and paid Rs 3,000.

The couple also rented a washing machine, refrigerator and water purifier from Furlenco. The rental cost for one month was Rs 2,800.

They spent another Rs 700 on relocating their existing Wi-Fi connection.

After adding all the expenses, the couple spent Rs 2,53,500 on moving into their new apartment.

However, Ana clarified that the amount did not include purchases related to home decor and other miscellaneous items.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user called their video "So helpful."

Another user asked her how she managed all those things and requested the contact details of the broker.

Some users asked them about the location they had moved to.