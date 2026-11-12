Video: Thai Woman Shares Her "Most Unexpected Experience" At Bengaluru Airport

A Thai traveller has shared her first impressions of Bengaluru Airport, praising the architecture and facilities there. Content creator Natasha K. Chawla was surprised by the airport and how it went against what she had heard. In an Instagram video, she also highlighted how fast security and immigration processes took place at the airport.



Thai Traveller's Unexpected Bengaluru Airport Experience



Natasha started her video by saying the rumours she had heard about Indian airports not being beautiful were lies. She moved her camera across the Kempegowda International Airport, highlighting the indoor waterfall.



“My first landing in India and I genuinely wasn't expecting this! From the stunning bamboo architecture and indoor waterfalls to the beautiful hanging gardens, feels more like walking through a tropical resort than an airport,” Natasha wrote.



She wrote that immigration took just five minutes and the security check two minutes, adding that Bengaluru had made “quite the first impression!” In the clip, Natasha said that this was one of the “most unexpected airport experiences” she ever had.





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How Did Social Media React?



Many people agreed with the traveller's video and praised the modern facilities available at Indian airports. “India has amazing airports…way ahead of the US and EU now. Asia generally has better airports and train/ metro stations than the West now,” a person claimed.



“You should visit Guwahati Airport,” another suggested.



“India has inaugurated several new airport facilities in 2026, and two of them have earned international recognition. Guwahati International Airport (Terminal 2) and Navi Mumbai International Airport (Terminal 1) have both been featured in Prix Versailles' list of the World's Most Beautiful Airports for 2026, which includes just seven airports worldwide,” another pointed out.



Some people could not help connecting the speed in the immigration process to the city's traffic issues. “Security 5 minutes and immigration 2 minutes and traffic 2.5 hours,” a person joked.



The Kempegowda International Airport was ranked as a four-star airport by the air transport rating organisation Skytrax. Terminal 2 got a five-star ranking in terms of facilities, comfort, cleanliness, shopping, staff service and security / immigration. It is the first airport in India to achieve this distinction.



Terminal 2 features sustainable design elements, including treetop walkways and bamboo viewing terraces.



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