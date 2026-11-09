British Traveller Pays Rs 31 For Delhi Metro Ride, Says It Beats London

India's metro system has left a British travel content creator surprised. Jack Heaton, who is travelling across India, recently explored New Delhi and took a ride on the city's metro. Coming from the UK, he was impressed by the clean stations, modern facilities and the way passengers followed the rules.

He even felt that Delhi Metro offered a better experience than many metro systems in European countries, including London. The biggest surprise for him was the low ticket price. Jack revealed that he paid just $0.32 (around Rs 31) for his journey. Although his first metro experience happened during protests, which caused delays, he still found the overall system impressive.

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Taking to Instagram, Jack Heaton shared the first time he got the metro, it was during the recent protests. "But besides that it is a HUGE metro system, kept pretty clean, way more modern than say the London but that's because it's underground, so obviously all the technological improvements that have come with time,” he said.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Thank you for showing the good side of India to the world. Have a great time while you are here.”

Another shared, “Been using the Delhi Metro service for years and I can vouch for its excellence.”

“I don't think so. Europe's transport system is robust and unmatched. Trams give you last door connectivity, metros are seamless and buses are the cherry on top. Delhi Metro is good but it needs new cross lines, it needs support of other transport system, its over burdened. But no, it definitely doesn't mock European public - city transportation systems, a comment read.”

An individual stated, “Many European cities have excellent metro systems, but the Delhi Metro is also considered one of the world's top five metro systems in terms of reliability.”

Another mentioned, “It's still not enough for the size.”

One more added, “Bro, you bought a ticket from counter, try online apps. There you can get cheap tickets for $0.06 and sometimes even for free.”

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New Delhi has one of the largest metro networks in India. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) operates nine main metro lines, including the Red, Yellow, Blue, Green, Violet, Pink, Magenta and Grey lines, along with the Airport Express line. Together, these routes cover 374.46 km and have 271 stations.

NCR also has other metro services that connect Delhi with nearby cities. These include the Aqua Line between Noida and Greater Noida, Rapid Metro in Gurugram, Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro. When all these services are included, the total network is 519.50 km and has 330 stations.