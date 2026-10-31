Avoid The Rush, Delhi Metro Now Reveals Crowded Coaches Before Arrival

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a real-time coach occupancy display system on the Pink Line, allowing passengers to check how crowded each coach is before their train arrives. The facility, already available on the Magenta Line since 2022, aims to help commuters choose less crowded coaches and make their journeys more comfortable, particularly during peak hours.

Announcing the development in a post on X, DMRC said, "Building on the successful implementation of real-time car occupancy information on the Magenta Line, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has now extended the display of coach-wise occupancy status of arriving trains to stations of the Pink Line."

How Does the System Work?

The system uses load sensors installed in metro coaches to measure their weight and compare it with their empty weight. Based on this information, the approximate passenger occupancy percentage is calculated.

The occupancy levels of six coaches, marked C1 to C6, are displayed on Passenger Information Display System (PIDS) screens shortly before a train arrives.

According to DMRC, implementing the system on the Pink Line, also known as Line 7, was challenging because of its circular route and complex data interlinking requirements.

How Will Passengers Benefit?

The facility will help passengers identify less crowded coaches and position themselves accordingly on platforms before boarding.

Highlighting its benefits, DMRC stated in its X post, "Passengers can identify less crowded coaches in advance and move towards them on the platform, reducing the need to stand in densely packed coaches."

The system is expected to improve passenger distribution, reduce overcrowding and save time during morning and evening rush hours.

DMRC first introduced the technology on the Magenta Line, connecting Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West, in 2022. Following its positive response, the corporation has expanded the facility to the Pink Line.

The initiative is part of DMRC's efforts to improve passenger convenience through technology and provide a smoother travel experience across its network.