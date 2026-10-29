Diljit Dosanjh Requests Fans To Take Delhi Metro To His Concert Tomorrow: 'Most Convenient'

'Punjabi aa gaye oye'. Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is in Delhi, waiting to begin his 'Aura India Tour 2026' from the national capital tomorrow.

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory ahead of singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30. Traffic restrictions and diversions may be imposed around the venue from 1 pm to midnight to manage congestion.

According to reports, as the show is expected to draw large crowds, police have recommended up to 2,000 private guards, along with vehicle restrictions and extra parking near the stadium.

In line with this, Diljit Dosanjh urged concertgoers to take the Delhi Metro instead of using their personal vehicles.

In an Instagram video, the singer said, "We are in Delhi, and we have completed our rehearsals. Delhi Police has asked me to make a request to all of you. The Delhi Metro will remain open until midnight for our shows. The venue, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, does not have parking facilities, so you won't be able to park there. It would be better to take the Metro instead, as the station is very close to the stadium."

"You can simply exit the Metro, head to the venue, dance, sing along and do some Bhangra, and then hop back on the Metro to head home. It will be the most convenient way to travel, and the Metro will be operational until midnight," he added.

The Delhi concert will open Diljit Dosanjh's 'Aura India Tour 2026'. He is scheduled to perform in Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5. Chandigarh is also part of the tour line-up, with its date and venue yet to be announced.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert On October 30 To Have 2,000 Guards, Vehicle Curbs: Report