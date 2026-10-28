Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert On October 30 To Have 2,000 Guards, Vehicle Curbs: Report

Delhi is preparing tighter security and traffic rules for Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 concert, with up to 2,000 private guards expected at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The plan also includes vehicle restrictions around the venue, a pedestrian-only zone and extra parking arrangements to manage the crowd expected for the singer's show.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Delhi Police has recommended deploying between 1,500 and 2,000 private security guards, significantly higher than the 400 initially proposed by the organisers. The stadium can accommodate around 55,000 people.

The additional guards will help manage queues, direct concertgoers towards the correct entry gates and assist fans at help kiosks. They will also be responsible for keeping pedestrian movement around the stadium organised as people arrive for the event.

Traffic management will be another key part of the arrangements. Police are planning to restrict vehicle movement within a radius of 500 to 700 metres around the stadium. Under the proposed plan, the area will be kept largely pedestrian-only, with entry allowed to vehicles carrying the artiste and those with specific event authorisation.

Organisers have also been asked to arrange extra parking facilities nearby and coordinate with cab aggregators and navigation platforms. The aim is to manage pick-ups and drop-offs better and prevent traffic congestion around the venue.

Meanwhile, the organisers are considering extending the performance ramp so that Diljit can move closer to the audience and interact with fans during the concert. However, the proposal is yet to receive final security clearance.

The Delhi concert will open Diljit's Aura India Tour. He is scheduled to perform in Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5. Chandigarh is also part of the tour, with its date and venue yet to be announced.